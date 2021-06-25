Orr McKinney
The fourth annual family reunion for descendents of Mary Deeter Orr McKinney will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Cochranton fire hall.
The fourth annual family reunion for descendents of Mary Deeter Orr McKinney will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Cochranton fire hall.
Rocky Grove fair
A lane restriction will be in place today for a portion of Interstate 80 in Venango County to allow for emergency shoulder repairs.
Charles and Marie Baxter of Marienville celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
TIONESTA - Wolf's Corners Fair returns this year, and organizers promise it will be more exciting.
The Oil City Arts Council will hold its annual Jolly July 3rd festival from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday in Justus Park, located in downtown Oil City.
Today
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 13,673 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,540 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,191 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
Franklin's 11-day 4th of July festivities began Thursday with a concert, and today's schedule is highlighted by the popular penny carnival at Bandstand Park.
Pavilion rentals at Morrison Park in Seneca are being booked into next year with open spots filling up fast.
90TH BIRTHDAY - Former area resident Lyril Banister, who now lives in Georgia, will turn 90 on Saturday. Banister spent her younger years in the Franklin area. She moved to Hannaville in 1966 after she and her husband, the late Bob Banister, spent some time in central Florida. Banister spent…
Tim and Kate Nale of Venus will mark their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Clarion TOPS - Judy Whitton was the best loser at the June 14 meeting of the Clarion TOPS, Chapter 742. There were 11 members weighing in at the meeting.
June 24, 1999
The Cranberry Clothes Closet will be open every Thursday in July from noon to 4 p.m.
The Clarion Free Library will begin in-person programming in July.
The annual "I Love Clarion" celebration will be held Saturday, July 3, with activities in downtown Clarion and at the Clarion Mall.
Chapel on the Hill in Emlenton will hold a drive-through mobile food pantry from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8.
Sherry and Earl "Chip" Stoltenburg Jr. of Oil City will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Friday.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A Republican rewrite of Pennsylvania election law that would mandate voter IDs, alter registration and ballot counting deadlines and give conservatives auditing procedures they have clamored for passed the state House on Tuesday despite Gov. Tom Wolf's veto threat.
An award-winning state apprenticeship program recently held a graduation ceremony for its first cohort of participants at the Manufacturer and Business Association in Erie.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Lyril Jean Rhines Banister of Cumming, Georgia. The article was submitted by her family.
Effective Friday, the Clarion Hospital vaccine clinic will administer COVID-19 vaccines at the hospital. Patients should enter through the main entrance of the hospital to register. The vaccination clinic at the Gordman's Building will host its last clinic on Wednesday. To view clinic days a…
Tionesta will be the host of a KenVenture event on Sunday.
June 23, 1999
Cranberry Class of 1956
Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Ballinger, a native of Sligo, joined the U.S. Navy for the opportunities the military offers.
June 22, 1999
