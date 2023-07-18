Eakin
The Lavina Williams Eakin and William John Eakin family reunion will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Clintonville pavilion.
July 18, 2001
Club Notes
President’s list
Keystone Class of 1969
All Allegheny National Forest offices, including the one in Marienville, will be closed Thursday so all employees may attend a forest-wide training day.
BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Historical Society solved its storage problem with the dedication on Saturday of the E.M. “Jack” and Jean Parker Archives Building in Brookville.
Wednesday evening will be busy in downtown Oil City as the Oil City Arts Council and ARTS Oil City will present the opening night reception for the Oil Heritage Festival Art Show, and the Oil City Main Street Program’s Music on the Square concert series will continue.
Nine local students are candidates for the 2023 Oil Heritage Festival queen.
Here are the members of the Venango Christian High School Class of 1963. They are listed alphabetically by their last names at the time of graduation.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman were among a group of senators who co-introduced legislation to benefit veterans exposed to forever chemicals like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at military installations.
The newspaper will publish its annual Back to School edition on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
July 17, 2001
A maker event, including demonstrations from various artisans, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Forest Scientific in the Tionesta Business Park.
July 16, 2001
Oil City Class of 1958
Friday, July 14
Barrow Card Party luncheon
July 14, 2001
The Knox Volunteer Fire Company is accepting entries for the annual Horsethief Days Little Firefighter Contest.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) will host an introductory workshop on nightscape photography and astrophotography on Saturday, July 22. The workshop will introduce participants to tools and techniques that can be used with most digital cameras to capture night sky.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) will host a virtual public night, featuring a presentation on planetary nebulae, from 8 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 22.
PennDOT will host a series of job fairs throughout the District 1 northwest region beginning next month.
Cranberry Class of 1960
Induction
GRADUATE — Dr. Kaylin Strauser-Curtis is one of five graduates of Penn Highlands Healthcare’s 2023 graduate medical education program. Strauser-Curtis, who studied at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, plans to stay at Penn Highlands to complete the sports medicine fellowship and wor…
Oil City Class of 1971
UPMC Northwest will offer a free stroke support group Tuesday.
July 13, 2001
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
PennDOT said Wednesday that the detour for a box culvert replacement on Route 4008 in Knox Township has been removed.
Work has begun on a $4.1 million resurfacing project on more than 10 miles of roadway in Rockland and Cranberry townships.
Venango County will sponsor a collection of both household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center, 134 Hangar Drive in Franklin (next to Venango Regional Airport).
Volunteer fire departments in both Oakland Township and Cooperstown recently received a donation of canned emergency drinking water from Anheuser-Busch to help keep its responders hydrated as they battle fires.
The 94th annual Cochranton Community fair is scheduled Monday, Aug. 7, through Saturday, Aug. 12.
The Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad is offering two special events this month.
Make-A-Wish is seeking Pennsylvania residents willing to volunteer their time.
CLARION — Renovation work at the Clarion County playground in Shippenville should be completed in about two weeks.
Honor roll
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey co-introduced the Safeguarding Domestic Energy Production & Independence Act to help bring down rising compliance costs associated with the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), according to a Senate news release.