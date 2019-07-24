Oil City Class of 1949
Members of the Oil City High School Class of 1949 are planning a reunion at noon Saturday, Sept. 7.
Reunion organizers are looking for contact information for the following classmates:
Carl Addams, John Britt, Ed Brown, David Crozier, Helen Brzuz, Joe Danzer, Joe Daubenspeck, Ray Dechant, Mary Jane Dolecki, Robert Eakin, Doris Farrell, Chuck Fleischman, Ann Foracre, Dorothy Frank Rugh, Virginia Fry, Jim Gardner, Martin Glaz, Audrey Hause, Chuck Hawkins, Dick Holtz, Jeanine Jones Lindquist, Shirley Jones Bernell, Nadine Knox, Don Konen
Eugene Lafferty, twins Naomi and Ruth McDaniel, Fred McGee, Elizabeth Mohnkern, Alice Palmer, Eugene Perry, Theresa Pritchard, Beverly Rankin, John Rowland, Joan Russo, Charlotte Saboski, Henrietta Schossler, Jeanne Shettler Ingram, Robert Tanner, Richard Thomas, Betty Thompson, William Trzuskot, Mary Ann Warcholic, Betty Jane Wilson, Doris Winger and Ferdinand Worza.
Anyone with information about these classmates can call 676-6358.