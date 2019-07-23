Horn, Baum, Welms
The Horn, Baum and Welms family reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Lakeside pavilion at Two Mile Run County Park.
Those attending should take a dish to share, non-alcoholic beverage and a gift for the auction.
Meat, ice cream and table service will be provided.
Schwab
The 92nd annual Schwab family reunion was held July 14 on the grounds of the Fertigs Community Building.
There were 62 family members in attendance. Some traveled from Boardman and Lodi, Ohio; Lumbard, Illinois; Candler, North Carolina; and across Pennsylvania.
A Chinese auction was held and numerous prizes were won. This year's distinguished award was presented to Richard Morrison.
The next reunion will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Camp Coffman.