Rouseville
The Rouseville community reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Rouseville Community Center, the former grade school site. The reunion is open to former students, teachers, Red Raiders and anyone who lived or worked in the Rouseville community.
Attendees should take a tureen to share. Table service will be provided.
Organizers are asking for a $4 admission fee to help cover the costs of the rental fee.
Those who attend should also take an item for a Chinese auction. Proceeds will be used to fund future reunions.
Anyone with memorabilia or photos from Rouseville School or community events should take these items as well.
More information may be obtained by contacting Lynn Lolley McCaslin at (814) 755-3944 or lmccaslin7486@verizon.net, Laura Pierce at 432-2014 or lauranancyp@verizon.net, or Linda Burkhardt McKinney at 677-2807.