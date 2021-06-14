Carter

Descendants of Norris M. and Margaret Carter will hold their family reunion at noon Saturday, June 26, at Morrison Park in Seneca.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Clarion garden club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg on June 8.

It bears watching
Cameron Weller was just sitting in his Oil City home and playing guitar when he suddenly realized he had an audience - a black bear.