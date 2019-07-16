Keith/Neely
The descendants of Pearl Kinnear Keith and Jake Neely will hold their family reunion at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Cooperstown Pavilion in Cooperstown.
Attendees should take a dish to share, cold drinks, table service and an unwrapped new or used item for auction, for a child or an adult. Meat and coffee will be furnished.
Lunch will begin at 1 p.m.
A 50/50 raffle will be held and a collection will be taken by the family.
Additional information may be obtained by calling (814) 425-3440.