Oil City Class of 1984
The Oil City High School Class of 1984 will hold its 35-year reunion Friday and Saturday.
The class will gather at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Double Play on Seneca Street.
On Saturday, class members will meet from 6 to 11 p.m. at Wanango Country Club.
Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., and a cash bar will be available. Music will be provided by disc jockey Scott Roberts.
Attire is casual.
Tickets are available with or without dinner.
Members of the Oil City classes of 1982 through 1986, along with Oil City School District staff members, are welcome to attend the two events.
More information is available by calling (724) 513-3627.