Oil City Class of 1978
The Oil City High School Class of 1978 will hold its 45th class reunion from 1 to 10 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Coon and Fox Club, 126 Martin Hill Road in Franklin.
Winners of the Liberty 5K Run-Walk at St. Joseph’s 84th Annual 4th of July Celebration in Lucinda have been announced. They are:
The Drake Well Marathon & Half will be held Sunday, Aug. 20, at Drake Well Museum & Park.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
One of Clarion County’s “best kept secrets”, the Wolf’s Corners Fair, ended Sunday after a nine-day schedule of events.
The second of three Clarion Summer Fest weekends was held under sunny skies Saturday along Main Street.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Environmental Protection announced it will maintain a statewide drought watch.
Lynn Haraldson said she was only 19 years old and her daughter was just 11 days old when her husband died.
The Tionesta Market Village is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a number of events today at the market on Elm Street.
A resurfacing project on Route 861 in Porter Township and New Bethlehem Borough in Clarion County is scheduled to start Wednesday.
The Oil Region Alliance is seeking nominations for the annual Oil Region tourism awards.
A.B.A.T.E. (Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education) of Clarion County announced its 10th annual Run & Gun and Cash & Gun Bash will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Limestone Township fire hall.
The Forest County Country Music Association’s next evening of music will start at 7 p.m. Friday at the MACA Building just off Pine Street in Marienville.
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will host a virtual information session from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.
The detour for a box culvert replacement on Route 4008 in Knox Township in Clarion County has been extended due to the weather.
TITUSVILLE — The Drake Well Marathon & Half is scheduled for 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Drake Well Museum and Park south of Titusville off Route 8.
The Oil City Library has more events planned in the Library Hall space on its second floor.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Peggy Mathers of Oil City. The article was submitted by her family.)
PennDOT has announced an upcoming bridge rehabilitation with a detour starting later this month on Master Road (Route 3020) in Richland Township, Clarion County.
Sugarcreek Borough Council on Wednesday approved buying four hot spots for police vehicle computers.
Two blood drives are planned later this month in Venango County.
Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District will hold registration for new students for the 2023-24 school year from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 8 and 9.
The Allegheny Valley Conservancy has announced plans for its annual Allegheny River outing.
Community Services of Venango County has announced the dates and pickup locations for senior citizens farmers market vouchers.
Ken Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, will display his personal collection of items from the 105th Regiment of the Pennsylvania Volunteers at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Redbank Valley History Center at 301 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.
The Atlantic Avenue Church nursery school and preschool in Franklin is accepting registrations for the 2023-24 school year.
A free firearms law class will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the Quality Inn in Franklin.
