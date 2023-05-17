Rocky Grove Class of 1978

Members of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 1978 will hold their 45-year reunion at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at 1222 Buttermilk Hill in Franklin.

0
0
0
0
0

Education
Community News

Education

Valedictorian Zoe Heckathorn, of Franklin, was one of 11 members of the Thiel College Class of 2023 who received valedictorian honors during the college’s commencement May 7 in the William A. Memorial Passavant Center.

Community News

Keystone budget with tax increase gets OK

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

KNOX — The Keystone School Board on Monday evening adopted a balanced preliminary budget of $18,342,712 for the 2023-24 school year. The preliminary budget calls for a 3-mill real estate tax increase.

Community News

Franklin gets $20,000 grant for dual enrollment program

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The Franklin Area School District’s dual enrollment program will run at no cost to students for the 2023-2024 school year thanks to a recently-awarded grant, district director of curriculum and instruction Christina Cohlhepp told the Franklin school board at its work session Monday.

Community News

About People

ACV STUDENTS — Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District has named its students of the month. They are Kline Tolbart, Cami Colwell and Aliviya Stiglitz, grade 7; Alexandra Zacherl, Hayden Smith and Reagan Best, grade 8; Ava Snyder, grade 10; Madison Fox, Eva Droddy, Elijah Rausch and Caden De…

Community News

Registration due Monday for cooking workshop

  • From staff reports

Registration is due Monday for a Penn State Extension workshop titled “Cooking for Crowds: A Volunteer’s Guide to Safe Food Handling” that will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.

Community News

OC VFW auxiliary to hold poppy drive today

  • From staff reports

The Oil City VFW Auxiliary will hold a poppy drive today, beginning at 4 p.m., on the Spc. Jonathan R. Kephart Memorial Bridge with a group of veterans who wave flags in support of U.S. troops every Friday.