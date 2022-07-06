Carter

The Norris and Margaret Carter family reunion will be held Saturday, July 23, at the Bob Evans pavilion at Morrison Park in Seneca.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CORSICA — On the Fourth of July, Corsica Borough in Jefferson County honored the community’s oldest veteran, 96-year-old Don Mauthe, who served as grand marshal of the annual parade.

  • From staff reports

Franklin’s SING 2 in Bandstand Park, which includes a movie at dusk and children’s activities, has been rescheduled to July 15. The event had been scheduled July 1 before a thunderstorm warning forced its postponement.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Carrie Lewis DelRosso made her first visit to Jefferson County on Saturday and gave a preview of what the future of abortion rights might look like in Pennsylvania if Doug Mastriano and she were to run the state after the November election.

David and Melissa Fulmer of Franklin have announced the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Samantha Fulmer, to Samuel Stevens, both of Franklin.

PROMOTED — Kayla Stover Hielscher, daughter of Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry, has been promoted to full professor at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy in Jackson, Mississippi. Hielscher, the PGY2 infectious diseases residency program director, teaches courses in pharmacy…

Oberlander, Hutchinson react to court's ruling on bridge tolls

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — State Reps. Donna Oberlander and Scott Hutchinson issued the following statements in a news release after a final order was handed down by Commonwealth Court to halt the state’s plans to toll nine bridges under PennDOT’s Pathways Major Bridge P3 Initiative.