J&L

The J&L Reunion will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at the home of Don Stover, 328 Stover Lane. This is located at Wilsey Road, off Foster Road in Franklin.

  • From staff reports

A route survey done as part of PennDOT's oversize load permitting does include a height survey. The route survey looks for overhead obstructions as well as the structural appropriateness of bridges and overpasses to accommodate an oversize load, which is anything 13 feet, 6 inches or higher.

Tri-county jobless rate drops
Tri-county jobless rate drops

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's May seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from April, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

CLUB NOTES

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held June 21, with 11 members weighing in.

ABOUT PEOPLE
ABOUT PEOPLE

WINNERS — Kim Keller of Franklin was the best of show award for her two-dimensional work at the 15th annual Art in the Wilds fine arts show held Saturday in Kane. She received a ribbon and a $200 prize, and will be automatically juried into the 2022 show. Peggy Houser of Kane won the best of…