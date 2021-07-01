J&L
The J&L Reunion will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at the home of Don Stover, 328 Stover Lane. This is located at Wilsey Road, off Foster Road in Franklin.
Updated: July 1, 2021 @ 8:15 am
The J&L Reunion will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at the home of Don Stover, 328 Stover Lane. This is located at Wilsey Road, off Foster Road in Franklin.
July 1, 1999
A route survey done as part of PennDOT's oversize load permitting does include a height survey. The route survey looks for overhead obstructions as well as the structural appropriateness of bridges and overpasses to accommodate an oversize load, which is anything 13 feet, 6 inches or higher.
June 30, 1999
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's May seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from April, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
Oil City will be featured again in an installment of the "Our Town" series on WQLN, the PBS television station in Erie.
MARIENVILLE - At noon on Tuesday, there were 310 people at the Rainbow Family of Love and Light regional gathering, in the forest between Marienville and Ridgway.
A open house for the new Venango County Community Recycling Center will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, at the facility next to the Venango Regional Airport.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
Richard "Rick" and Judy Copley of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Janelle Pezzuti is the valedictorian for the Clarion-Limestone High School Class of 2021.
Youth Connection Day will be celebrated Thursday in Venango County.
Graduates
The following students at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held June 21, with 11 members weighing in.
Route permitting is how enormous loads of machinery and goods travel along Pennsylvania roads every day.
WINNERS — Kim Keller of Franklin was the best of show award for her two-dimensional work at the 15th annual Art in the Wilds fine arts show held Saturday in Kane. She received a ribbon and a $200 prize, and will be automatically juried into the 2022 show. Peggy Houser of Kane won the best of…
The following students at Venango Catholic High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at St. Stephen School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Cranberry School Board members approved the district’s 2021-2022 budget at the panel’s meeting Monday.
The annual Taste of Talent vocal competition presented by the Franklin Fine Arts Council begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Bandstand Park.
Franklin School Board members approved the district’s 2021-22 final general operating budget at the panel’s meeting Monday.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Gladys Holt of Clarion. The article was submitted by Alison Holt-Kalish.
June 29, 1999
CLARION - Food service employees at Clarion University indicated late last week they are in favor of unionization.
The Rev. Ron Geisler will begin his duties Thursday as the new pastor at Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City.
Oil City Class of 1971
Dean's list
