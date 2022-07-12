Fry

The descendants of Earl and Grace Fry will hold a family reunion at 1 p.m. Sunday at Morrison Park in Seneca.

Venango GOP sets headquarters hoursThe Venango County Republican Headquarters, located at 215 Seneca St., Oil City, will maintain open hours until the Nov. 8 general election.

WINNER — Madolyn Williams of Franklin won three first-place awards in an educational contest sponsored by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Thomas 1483, of Franklin. Williams entered and won in three categories — poetry, art and computer art. Her entries were sent on to a sta…

Kelly cosponsors bill to help first responders with retirement

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, and U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, a Democrat from California, introduced the Protecting Public Safety Employees’ Timely Retirement Act of 2022, a bill to amend the federal tax code in order to allow first responders the ability to access their …

Regional College to hold open house

  • From staff reports

Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will hold an open house event for prospective students from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Education and Training Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville.

Tickets available for FLEX Bike 'n Brew event

  • From staff reports

Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals group of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is hosting this year’s Oil Heritage Festival Bike ‘n Brew on Saturday, July 16, the weekend before the Oil Heritage Festival.