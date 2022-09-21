Oil City Class of 1967
Members of the Oil City High School Class of 1967 will hold their 55-year reunion Saturday, Oct. 15, at Dawndi’s Restaurant, 136 Warren Road, Franklin.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: September 21, 2022 @ 4:16 am
Members of the Oil City High School Class of 1967 will hold their 55-year reunion Saturday, Oct. 15, at Dawndi’s Restaurant, 136 Warren Road, Franklin.
Valley Grove School Board members met Monday for their monthly work session after an open house and meet the teams event at Rocky Grove High School.
Sept. 21, 2000
The Cranberry Economic Development Committee reviewed two events held last week at the mall: the Cranberry Expo and the Cranberry Festival.
Two recreational enhancement projects in Clarion County will receive a combined total of more than $265,000 in state grant funding that will be used to upgrade a park in Clarion and take steps to create a new park in Foxburg.
Oil City Class of 1967
Oil City Class of 1975
Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
DIRECTS LAUNCH — Local filmmaker Matt Croyle was the photography and video director for the social media launch of the George A. Romero Foundation’s new mascot, Garchy. The foundation is dedicated to the work and legacy of Romero, pioneer of the horror film genre. “As a creative consultant f…
Oil City TOPS
Oil City Class of 1962
Sept. 20, 2000
The courtyard area near the cafeteria at UPMC Northwest, an outdoor escape for visitors and health care professionals, was recently renovated.
A presentation on honey bees will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Scrubgrass Grange.
Access to more books to read has been made possible with the dedication on Monday of a new Little Free Library on the UPMC Northwest campus, along the walking trail and just outside the hospital’s main entrance.
Grace Fish participated in the Sept. 10 tour at Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City as one of the cast members featured in the tour.
Benjamin R. Campbell graduated last week from Air Force basic training in San Antonio, Texas.
Sept. 19, 2000
Zachary E. Wenner, a former Oil City resident and 2002 Oil City High School and Venango Technology Center graduate, has retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Gordon “Sam” and Gloria Boals of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
The combined Mu Xi chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing will honor the nursing contributions of local fallen heroes at a memorial service Wednesday in Rhoades Hall at PennWest/Clarion’s Venango Campus in Oil City.
The newspaper will soon publish its annual collection of reader-submitted recipes in our Creative Cookbook, and we want to know what’s cooking at your house.
Sept. 18, 2000
Oil City and Cranberry high schools both crowned their homecoming royalty at Friday’s Oil City-Franklin football game in Oil City. Oil City queen Britynn Snow is pictured in the photo at left with her escort, Carl Chelton. And Cranberry king and queen Mason Brown and Mackenzie Karnes are pic…
Here are the winning numbers drawn Friday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
BUTLER — The Butler VA Health Care System announced its flu clinic on Monday at the New Castle Road Campus, 325 New Castle Road, will be limited to veterans age 65 and older. The change is due to circumstances resulting in a delay in flu vaccine supplies.
MARIENVILLE — The USDA, Forest Service, announced Forest Road 124 will be closed Monday through Sept. 30 to allow for the replacement of the undersized, failing culvert on an unnamed tributary to Spring Creek in Allegheny National Forest in Jenks Township.
Sept. 16, 2000
Mike and Lori Hutchinson of Oil City announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Megan Hutchinson, to Mathew Maldonado, both of Suffolk, Virginia.
Keystone Class of 1957
Cranberry Clovers 4-H
Tickets are on sale for the “Oil City Uncorked” fall wine walk scheduled from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in downtown Oil City.
The National Horse Lovers Association’s popular Monte Carlo Trail Ride will return Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Lockwood horse camp at Two Mile Run County Park.
DeBence Antique Music World will host a “mini event” from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the museum at 1261 Liberty St. in Franklin.
The Oil City Main Street Program’s Music on the Square outdoor concert series will conclude for the year with a performance by The Wyllis Street Band in the city’s Town Square from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
For the second consecutive week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were mixed reports from the region in regard to the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.
Franklin water and fire department personnel will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove area starting next week.
Sept. 15, 2000
Supply line issues have hampered the completion of work at the Clarion County Sorce Center.