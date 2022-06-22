Rouseville Community

The Rouseville Community reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at the Rouseville Community Center, the former grade school site.

BOOK SIGNING — Forest County author BJ LaPier, who writes under the pen name of BJ Moore, has published her 11th book, titled “Josiah Wolfe.” LaPier will sign copies of her newest work, which is a horror novel, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Market Village in Tionesta. Her o…

Venango Catholic/St. Stephen honor roll

The following students at Venango Region Catholic School, which includes Venango Catholic High School and St. Stephen Elementary School, have been named to the honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period: