Rouseville Community
The Rouseville Community reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at the Rouseville Community Center, the former grade school site.
Updated: June 22, 2022 @ 5:52 am
The following students at Valley Grove Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Oil City TOPS
The following students at Oil City Middle School were named to the honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
The following students at Rocky Grove High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Lucille Faye Stephens of Seneca. The article was submitted by her daughter, Holly Schossler.)
BOOK SIGNING — Forest County author BJ LaPier, who writes under the pen name of BJ Moore, has published her 11th book, titled “Josiah Wolfe.” LaPier will sign copies of her newest work, which is a horror novel, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Market Village in Tionesta. Her o…
Tea Party Patriots to meet Saturday
CLARION — Clarion Borough Council will not — at least for the foreseeable future — form a shade tree commission.
Work at 100 Seneca in downtown Oil City was again a main point of discussion during Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the Venango County Economic Development Authority.
June 22, 2000
Wednesday, June 22
June 21, 2000
Oil City School Board members were asked Monday to consider an alternative curriculum to several lessons on sexuality and sexual harassments that have been taught to middle school students.
Several Oil City firefighters were training in firefighter survival Monday at a home on Petroleum Street across from the YMCA.
The BHS Clarion Hospital Foundation awarded seven scholarships to area students pursuing education in the medical field.
HARRISBURG – The state Senate on Monday approved legislation sponsored by Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-21) to provide safer options for heavy hauling permit holders.
June 20, 2000
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper’s upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
Clarion Knights of Columbus Council No. 7549 donated $17,500 to the Immaculate Conception School in Clarion.
Several roads in Forest and Warren counties remain closed or limited due to trees and utilities that were brought down by extreme weather on Thursday.
PITTSBURGH — The state’s tax on natural gas development generated $234 million in 2021, marking the second-largest amount ever returned to communities across the commonwealth, according to the state Public Utility Commission.
The Clarion County Planning Commission gave final approval this week to a major subdivision for a proposed travel plaza in Monroe Township.
June 19, 2000
MARIENVILLE — After heavy winds on Thursday night, U.S. Forest Service crews have been clearing downed trees on priority roads and trails and two roads have been closed in Allegheny National Forest.
Robert and Barbara Jordan of Kennerdell marked their 65th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
The Franklin Blues & Barbecue Festival, of which A. Crivelli Auto Group in Franklin and Reno is the major sponsor, gets underway today in Bandstand Park.
Cranberry Class of 1956
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
The following students at Venango Region Catholic School, which includes Venango Catholic High School and St. Stephen Elementary School, have been named to the honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the list of excellence for the fourth quarter grading period:
June 17, 2000
Oil City Class of 1977
Tom and Julie Carothers of Seneca will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
For the most part, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the region over the state’s most recent seven-day reporting period has decreased.
The Franklin General Authority has contracted with Mortimer’s Excavating to replace certain portions of antiquated water lines on Elk and Chestnut streets.
Here are some highlights from the Franklin Public Library’s history:
The Clarion Area Agency on Aging will offer its farmers market voucher program for eligible senior citizens.
The Scrubgrass Grange’s upcoming Talking Tuesday program will feature the topics of bitcoin, blockchain and cryptocurrency.
June 16, 2000
