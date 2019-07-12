Cranberry Class of 1969
The Cranberry High School Class of 1969 is planning a 50-year class reunion.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Wanango Country Club in Reno.
The committee is seeking addresses or email addresses for the following class members: Stan Barscz, Bill Heeter, Bob Combs, Nancy Goss, Joe McMurdy, Terry Bland, Sandra Blum, Carolyn and Kathleen Dunmire, Kathy Jeanerett, Mary Moorehead, Olive Mong, Gail White, Linda Wujcik Ross, Karen Johnston and Pam Yeager.
Anyone with contact information for these classmates or those who want more information about the reunion may contact Patti Phillips at patriciaphillips969@ yahoo.com.