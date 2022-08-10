Kay
The annual Ferdinand P. Kay family reunion will be held Sunday.
Clarion Democrats open election headquarters
The Clarion area has a need for emergency medical technicians and PennWest Clarion is lending some of its space so EMT students can be trained in a state-of-the-art facility.
The Innovation Institute for Tomorrow, a Franklin-based education nonprofit entity, has received a $25,000 grant through the McElhattan Foundation.
Aug. 10, 2000
BEAVER TWP. — Clarion state police have released information concerning Monday’s incident near Knox that involved gunfire and had Route 338 closed for several hours.
State police are continuing to search for a missing Crawford County woman who was last seen about three weeks ago in the Conneaut Lake area.
Porter
SCHOLARSHIPS — Mia Gourley, a 2022 graduate of Redbank Valley High School, and Darcie Maul, a 2022 graduate of West Forest High School, were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Clarion Hospital Foundation to pursue their education through the nursing program at Penn West Clarion (form…
Manuel and Mary Nazario of Cranberry will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary today.
Bill and Denise Miller of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Oil City TOPS
Aug. 9, 2000
The 2022 finalists of the Oil Region Alliance Outdoor Recreation Business Plan Contest have been selected by a panel of judges.
Dean’s List
Aug. 8, 2000
Monday, Aug. 8
The City of Oil City is reminding residents to properly dispose of wipes so as to avoid clogging sewage lines.
RECOGNIZED — Edward Jones Financial advisor Jon Williams, of Clarion, was named to the Forbes Next-Gen Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2022 by Forbes and SHOOK Research, ranking No. 34 in Pennsylvania. The list is composed of 1,000 financial advisors nationwide, all under age 40 with at le…
Beaver Township Schools
Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced that changes to regulations in Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act took effect Friday.
Aug. 7, 2000
Several members of the Venango County, Pennsylvania Senior Environmental Corps (VenangoPaSEC) conducted a stream study along Shull Run in southern Venango County near Rockland.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has scheduled line painting for next week in Forest County, between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., weather permitting, which is expected to take place on various roadways.
The Franklin Area School District (FASD) is updating its cyberschool for the 2022-23 school year. This year, the program will offer live classes.
The Allegheny Boys Quartet will hold a final concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Sandy Lake Wesleyan Church, 3096 Sandy Lake-Grove City Road.
The Oil City Main Street Program’s “Music on the Square” outdoor concert series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Town Square, featuring the Route 8 Band.
Wesley Grange will host an open house at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the grange hall, located at 601 Old Route 8, Harrisville.
Aug. 5, 2000
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host a presentation of one-room and two-room schoolhouses of the past at their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the History Center at the corner of Broad and Lafayette Streets in New Bethlehem.
The Valley Grove School District will hold registration for students who need to enroll for the 2022-23 school year Monday, Aug. 15, to Thursday, Aug. 18, and Monday, Aug. 22, and Tuesday, Aug. 23.
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce will host a mixer for chamber members from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Foxburg.
A virtual public workshop will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, via Zoom, to gather public input for the Northwest Pennsylvania Greenways Plan Update.
This year, The United Way of Venango County boosted the National Night out events locally by awarding mini grants to six community locations throughout Venango County.
The Pennsylvania Capitol Police Department announced the launch of a new internship program that provides training and certification, as well as most associated costs.
The Oil City Redevelopment Authority welcomed a new member and appointed a new vice chairwoman during its meeting on Wednesday.
Aug. 4, 2000
APPOINTED — Dr. Stephanie Fiely, who has served in many administrative roles at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville for more than 20 years, has been appointed executive director of Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub. Fiely served as the hub’s assistant executive director sin…
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Shoup, Blair
Local church seeking part time AV director. Duties includ…
OIL City - 11 S. Park Ave - Sat. 8/13, 8am-3pm. Rug scrub…
TIPPERY - Garage sale. Saturday only 9-4. A lot of collec…
VENANGO REGION CATHOLIC SCHOOL PRESIDENT POSITION ANNOUNC…
Peaches, cherries, canning tomatoes, sweet corn. Baughman…
-Petersheim’s- Red Haven peaches, sweet corn, cucumbers, …
Thank you to the good Samaritan who turned my keys in to …
Found silver u shaped earring at Giant Eagle parking lot …