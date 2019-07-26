Deeter-Orr-McKinney
Descendants of Mary Victoria Deeter Orr McKinney will hold the fourth annual family reunion.
The reunion will be held noon Saturday, Aug. 10, at Wesbury United Methodist Campus Picnic Pavilion, 31 Park Ave., Meadville. The family will gather at noon and eat at 1 p.m.
Attendees may take their family photos and stories to share as well as a tureen dish to share. The meat place settings and drinks will be provided.
The Family Pick a Prize will be held this year. Attendees should take a new or gently used item along to donate.
Those with questions may call Katy Doyle Bowes (814) 967-2104 or McKinney Orr Family Page @mckinneyorrfamily.
Philip and Louisa Engles
The Philip and Louisa Engles 70th family reunion will be held Sunday, August 4, at Two Mile Run County Park at the Frey Pavilion at the beach.
Dinner will be at 2 p.m. Those who attend should take a tureen to share.
.