Eakin
The Lavina Williams Eakin and William John Eakin family reunion will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Clintonville pavilion.
Many local students are among the recent graduates at Clarion University.
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals group of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is hosting this year’s Oil Heritage Festival Bike ‘n Brew on Saturday, July 16, the weekend before the Oil Heritage Festival.
Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will host theater organist, pianist and multi-talented instrumentalist, Dennis James, at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Forest County commissioners took care of a couple of matters of routine business during their brief meeting Wednesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region saw a decrease in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the latest seven-day reporting period.
The Oil City Redevelopment Authority is looking for a new member.
The Franklin Rotary Club will sponsor a blood drive from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce on Liberty Street.
Commencement exercises were held June 30 for 15 students who graduated from the practical nursing program at Venango Technology Center in Oil City.
The Forest County Country Music Association will host an open music jam event at 7 p.m. Friday at the MACA building in Marienville.
Bridge Builders Community Foundations, through its scholarship program, has assisted students in their pursuit of higher education for more than 40 years and has awarded more than $4 million in scholarships.
Butler Health System is hosting clinics for the Moderna young pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in Clarion.
Sam and Sharon McDowell of Kennerdell will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Oil City Class of 1963
Oil City TOPS
Carter
Bruce Donaldson will once again open his extensive model train display to the public from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Donaldson Motors, 714 River Ave., Emlenton.
The Allegheny Valley Conservancy, Allegheny Valley Trails Association and Venango Conservation District are offering a workshop on how local trails can be used to promote environmental protection and education.
The Clarion Free Library will host a 90’s weekend event Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16 at Mechanistic Brewing, 538 Liberty Street, Clarion.
Robert and Joan McClimans of Franklin will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Saturday.
The advisory council to the Clarion Area Agency on Aging will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 14. The meeting will be held at the Main Street Center, 516 Main St., Clarion.
Tom and Karen Phillips of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Venango Christian Class of 1972
The 40th anniversary of “I Love Clarion” was held Saturday at the Clarion Mall.
CORSICA — On the Fourth of July, Corsica Borough in Jefferson County honored the community’s oldest veteran, 96-year-old Don Mauthe, who served as grand marshal of the annual parade.
Franklin’s SING 2 in Bandstand Park, which includes a movie at dusk and children’s activities, has been rescheduled to July 15. The event had been scheduled July 1 before a thunderstorm warning forced its postponement.
Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Carrie Lewis DelRosso made her first visit to Jefferson County on Saturday and gave a preview of what the future of abortion rights might look like in Pennsylvania if Doug Mastriano and she were to run the state after the November election.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Aging Committee Chairman Bob Casey, D-Pa., on Thursday led a bipartisan group of senators in sending a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding information on web accessibility across the federal government.
Venango County recently received a grant from the state for more than $300,000 for an expansion at the Venango County Community Recycling Center in Franklin.
BRADFORD — Rick Esch, who has been serving as interim president of the University of Pittsburgh’s Bradford and Titusville campuses for the past year, has been named president of both campuses.
On July 4, 1975, a Guinness World Record was set in Franklin for the largest ice cream sundae.
David and Melissa Fulmer of Franklin have announced the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Samantha Fulmer, to Samuel Stevens, both of Franklin.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, most of the region has seen an increase in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the latest seven-day reporting period.
FRILLS CORNERS — The North Clarion School Board recently approved an $11,187,717 budget for the upcoming school year, balancing the spending plan without a tax increase.
The family of Virginia Stover would like to thank all of …