Eakin

The Lavina Williams Eakin and William John Eakin family reunion will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Clintonville pavilion.

Tickets available for FLEX Bike 'n Brew event
  • From staff reports

Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals group of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is hosting this year’s Oil Heritage Festival Bike ‘n Brew on Saturday, July 16, the weekend before the Oil Heritage Festival.

Corsica honors its oldest-living veteran
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CORSICA — On the Fourth of July, Corsica Borough in Jefferson County honored the community’s oldest veteran, 96-year-old Don Mauthe, who served as grand marshal of the annual parade.

Franklin's SING 2 rescheduled

  • From staff reports

Franklin’s SING 2 in Bandstand Park, which includes a movie at dusk and children’s activities, has been rescheduled to July 15. The event had been scheduled July 1 before a thunderstorm warning forced its postponement.

DelRosso says abortion debate is discussion she wants 'to hear'
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Carrie Lewis DelRosso made her first visit to Jefferson County on Saturday and gave a preview of what the future of abortion rights might look like in Pennsylvania if Doug Mastriano and she were to run the state after the November election.

ENGAGEMENT: Fulmer/Stevens
David and Melissa Fulmer of Franklin have announced the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Samantha Fulmer, to Samuel Stevens, both of Franklin.