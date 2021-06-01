Franklin Class of 1966

Franklin High School Class of 1966 will hold a planning meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Benjamin's Roadhouse for its upcoming class reunion.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

+3
Rhododendrons in full bloom
Community News

Rhododendrons in full bloom

  • From staff reports

The Rhododendron Arboretum in Oil City's Hasson Park, an extensive rhododendron planting on a hillside within the 48-acre public park, features a collection of more than 500 of the plants in 25 varieties.

+2
Students learn about nature
Community News

Students learn about nature

  • From staff reports

East Forest Elementary School students on Wednesday went to Chapman Dam State Park in Warren County, where they learned about topics pertaining to nature. The learning stations varied from plant identification to fire prevention. The learning stations were provided by Chapman staff, the Penn…

+2
Fryburg Mayfest parade
Community News

Fryburg Mayfest parade

  • From staff reports

A steady drizzling rain and temperatures in the high 40s during the annual Mayfest parade in Fryburg could not put a damper on the enthusiasm of the participants. This year marked the 201st birthday of Fryburg and the 30th anniversary of Mayfest. The festival continued through Sunday with a …

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Thursday had collected 13,489 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,419 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,172 tests were positive for the virus. As of Friday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Clarion TOPS The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held May 24, with 10 members weighing in.

Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

HIRED - Joseph Janidlo, a native of Franklin, is the new assistant manager at DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin. Janidlo attended St. Patrick School and graduated from Venango Catholic High School and Gannon University. He spent several years working at a museum in Chicago before retur…

PASSHE will hold 4 public hearings on integrations
Community News

PASSHE will hold 4 public hearings on integrations

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education will hold four public hearings in June to review the proposed integration of six universities into two institutions, doubling the number of opportunities the public has to directly voice feedback.

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,466 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,397 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,171 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 i…