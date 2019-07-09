Fry
Descendants of Earl and Grace Fry will hold a reunion at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Morrison Park in Seneca.
Those who attend should take table service and a tureen to share.
Kelley
Descendants of Clarence Kelley will hold a reunion at noon Saturday, July 20, at Two Mile Run Park at the Frey Pavilion.
Those who attend should take a tureen to share and items for the basket raffle.
Rockland High School
The annual Rockland High School reunion will be held at noon Saturday, July 27, at Hoss's Steak and Sea House in Cranberry.
Those who attend will order and pay for their own meals.
Reservations may be arranged by calling Pearl Potter by July 22 at (814) 498-2564.
Deeter-Orr-McKinney
Descendants of Mary Victoria Deeter Orr McKinney will hold the fourth annual McKinney Orr family reunion.
The reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at Wesbury United Methodist Campus Picnic Pavilion, 31 Park Ave., Meadville. The family will gather at noon and eat at 1 p.m.
Attendees may take their family photos and stories to share as well as a tureen dish to share. The meat place settings and drinks will be provided.
The Family Pick a Prize will be held this year. Attendees should take a new or gently used item along to donate.
Those with questions may call Katy Doyle Bowes (814) 967-2104.