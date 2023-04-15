Electralloy

The next Electralloy/GOC retiree lunch will be held at Hoss’s in Seneca at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Politics

Venango GOP to hold Lincoln dinner ThursdayThe Venango County Republican Committee will hold its annual “In the Spirit of Lincoln” dinner Thursday at Wanango Country Club in Reno.

Community News

Getting it right

The early bird discounts for the Oil Creek 5 & 13 stacked trail races that will be held in Titusville in May will continue until April 23.

Community News

About People

HONOR ROLL — Lily Homan, a junior at North Clarion High School, was named to the honor roll for the third-quarter grading period at North Clarion. Her name was omitted from the list that was submitted to the newspaper and published Thursday.