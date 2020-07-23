OCHS, VCHS 1990 classes
The Oil City High School and Venango Catholic High School classes of 1990, plus a couple of years, will hold a 30-year reunion from 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday at Wanango Country Club in Reno on the outside terrace.
Updated: July 23, 2020 @ 5:59 am
