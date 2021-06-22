Oil City Class of 1970
The Oil City High School Class of 1970 will hold its 50-year reunion Saturday, July 31, at the Oil City Boat Club.
Dean's list
June 22, 1999
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism is facilitating an online contest in which local businesses and groups will earn tourism awards.
Oil City Class of 1970
Oil City TOPS - Judy Rearick was the TOPS best loser at the June 16 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Brent Edward Hetrick is the valedictorian for the Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School Class of 2021.
Outdoor writer Steve Sorensen will be the featured speaker at the Forest County Historical Society's "Tuesday Talks" program tonight in Tionesta.
Tea Party Patriots to meet
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Helen Roddy of Oil City. The article was submitted by Emily Bash.
The Rocky Grove Fireman's Fair will run Tuesday through Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department on Shuffstall Street. There is no cost for admission; parking is $3.
Gary "Toby" and Sue Saltarelli of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
June 21, 1999
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
J. Fred and Lori Bly of Oil City will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Friday.
David and Linda Defibaugh of Parker will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Saturday.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Lois Carothers of Oil City. The article was submitted by Angie, Allie and Mollie.
Mackenzie Buckel, daughter of Gary and Amanda Buckel of Clintonville, has been named 2021 Pure International Miss Pennsylvania Teen.
Cranberry Class of 1956
VBS planned at Cooperstown church
Jeffrey and Katrina Weaver of Seneca will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
June 19, 1999
In my column for the month of May, I gave a tribute to my mother, Ruth Friedlund, celebrating her life and legacy, reflecting upon her perseverance in spite of tragic life circumstances.
Today
Trish Beers is an instrument repair technician at the Porch Music Store in Franklin.
Cherrytree
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Corrections announced Thursday that three state prisons, including SCI Forest, have finalized plans to reimplement in-person visitation.
Venango Museum to hold concert
