Redbank, New Bethlehem multi classes

The next organizational meeting for the Redbank Valley and New Bethlehem High School reunion that encompasses pre-2000 classes will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Joe’s Pizza and Restaurant in New Bethlehem.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Cranberry School Board considers bond issue

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Cranberry School Board members on Monday considered approval of a resolution to increase the district’s non-electoral debt through the issuance and sale of a $10.4 million general obligation bond.

Community News

Getting it right

Mary Ellen Karns of Franklin was married to Donald Karns before he passed away in 2013. Her parents were John and Anna Petersen, and her daughter’s name is Linda.

Community News

Getting it right

Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Northwest will offer a free cancer support group from 5 to 6 p.m. this Monday, Feb. 27.