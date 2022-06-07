Krepp
The 54th annual Krepp reunion will be held at noon Sunday, June 26, at Earl and Dorothy Krepp’s residence at 766 Pioneer Road, Franklin.
Updated: June 7, 2022 @ 4:42 am
