RGHS Class of 1969 holds 50-year reunion

The Rocky Grove High School Class of 1969 held its 50-year reunion Aug. 2-3. The two-day event included a carry-in dinner, an evening bonfire, a golf outing and a banquet at Dawndi's restaurant in Franklin. More than 50 classmates and their guests attended the event. Among those guests were teacher Larry Beightol and his wife, Shirley, and guidance counselor James Albright. The group gathered for a class photo. They include: Row 1 - Jeff Johnson, Scott Walters, Tom Phillips, Steve Covington, Andy Keeley, Steve Holtz, Bill Moore, Tom Reed; Row 2 - James Albright, Janet Osten Alden, Carolyn Kemery, Jan Zilafro Bukac, Judy Miller Doty, Judy Whitman Stevenson, Colleen O'Hare Holtz, Linda Rugh Holtz, Mary Rice Dick, Sue Zimmerman Peterson, Donna McClelland Reina, Mary Prichard Irwin, Wendy Ritter Norris, Kit Deeter Martin, Diane Spencer Hanson, Kathy Harwick Burger, Pat Graff Walz, Karen Mong McDowell, Kathy McClelland Newtzie; Row 3 - Dick McCarren, Deanna Braden Beach, Robert Wagner, Dennis McMasters, Cathy DeLong Close, Gary Barton, Sue Long, Jim Frank, Tom Weiser, Ken Phipps, Duane Swartzfager, Chuck Hummel, Bob Krepp, Steve Snyder, Sherman Morrison, Gary Rodgers, Byron Kendrick, Fred Shay, Terry Agnew, Bob Morrison, Sharon Rankin Mast, Raylene Rich Wilkinson and Bab Cole Hannah.
