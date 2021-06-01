Rhododendrons in full bloom

The Rhododendron Arboretum in Oil City's Hasson Park, an extensive rhododendron planting on a hillside within the 48-acre public park, features a collection of more than 500 of the plants in 25 varieties.
The colorful blooms begin to come out in mid-April and can be seen as late as July. The flowers are at their peak around late May into early June.
East Forest Elementary School students on Wednesday went to Chapman Dam State Park in Warren County, where they learned about topics pertaining to nature. The learning stations varied from plant identification to fire prevention. The learning stations were provided by Chapman staff, the Penn…
A steady drizzling rain and temperatures in the high 40s during the annual Mayfest parade in Fryburg could not put a damper on the enthusiasm of the participants. This year marked the 201st birthday of Fryburg and the 30th anniversary of Mayfest. The festival continued through Sunday with a …
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Thursday had collected 13,489 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,419 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,172 tests were positive for the virus. As of Friday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
HIRED - Joseph Janidlo, a native of Franklin, is the new assistant manager at DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin. Janidlo attended St. Patrick School and graduated from Venango Catholic High School and Gannon University. He spent several years working at a museum in Chicago before retur…
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education will hold four public hearings in June to review the proposed integration of six universities into two institutions, doubling the number of opportunities the public has to directly voice feedback.
