A ribbon-cutting will be held on Friday to celebrate the opening of the newly-constructed LIFE Northwestern PA Venango County Day Center at 800 Grandview Road in Cornplanter Township, the remediated site of an old gas station that has been vacant for several years.
Community Playhouse Inc. has announced fall show auditions for “The Savannah Sipping Society” by J. Jones, N. Hope and J. Wooten will be held at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday on the second floor of the National Transit Building Annex, 206 Seneca St. in Oil City.
PennWest Clarion will start its fall planetarium schedule with Stars Over Clarion from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the Peirce Planetarium at the Grunenwald Center for Science and Technology at the university.
Clarion County Community Bank branches in Rimersburg, New Bethlehem and Clarion will host three separate “Community Days,” which are designed to raise donations for the Clarion County Community Bank Foodstock.
Officials representing townships of the second class in Venango County will meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Oakland Township fire hall for their annual Venango County convention.
Geneva College, in recognition of its 175th anniversary, has announced the launch of the Geneva Tuition Promise to ensure all eligible Pennsylvania students from families with income under $70,000 annually will pay no undergraduate tuition at Geneva College starting with the incoming class in fall.
The Oil City Arts Council’s Graffiti Gallery in Oil City is moving to a new location, and its inaugural exhibit in the new space will feature a series of nature-themed artworks by local artist CJ Hurley of Century Arts Design and Fine Art Studio.
The Friends of the Franklin Public Library has scheduled its 28th annual Quiltathon from noon-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. This year, founder Bobbie Watkins, who recently passed away, will be honored.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is planning to implement the 2022 decision to remove a large culvert on Irwin Run associated with the abandoned Clarion River Railroad in Allegheny National Forest.