Ribbon-cutting set for LIFE Northwestern PA

 By Helen Fielding

A ribbon-cutting will be held Friday morning at the new LIFE (Living Independence For the Elderly) Northwestern PA Venango County Day Center in Cornplanter Township.

The nonpublic event, at which state Rep. R. Lee James will be a guest speaker, celebrates the opening of the newly-constructed center at 800 Grandview Road.

Auditions for Community Playhouse fall show scheduled
  • From staff reports

Community Playhouse Inc. has announced fall show auditions for “The Savannah Sipping Society” by J. Jones, N. Hope and J. Wooten will be held at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday on the second floor of the National Transit Building Annex, 206 Seneca St. in Oil City.

Bank seeks donations for those in need of food

  • From staff reports

Clarion County Community Bank branches in Rimersburg, New Bethlehem and Clarion will host three separate “Community Days,” which are designed to raise donations for the Clarion County Community Bank Foodstock.

Venango townships convention set Sept. 27
  • From staff reports

Officials representing townships of the second class in Venango County will meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Oakland Township fire hall for their annual Venango County convention.

Geneva program offers free tuition

  • From staff reports

Geneva College, in recognition of its 175th anniversary, has announced the launch of the Geneva Tuition Promise to ensure all eligible Pennsylvania students from families with income under $70,000 annually will pay no undergraduate tuition at Geneva College starting with the incoming class in fall.

Art show to open at new Graffiti Gallery location
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The Oil City Arts Council’s Graffiti Gallery in Oil City is moving to a new location, and its inaugural exhibit in the new space will feature a series of nature-themed artworks by local artist CJ Hurley of Century Arts Design and Fine Art Studio.

About People

BIRTHDAY — Family and friends of Stanley Spence are invited to gather for a reunion, as well as to celebrate his 73rd birthday, at 5 p.m. today at Cross Creek Resort in Titusville.