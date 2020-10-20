The Venango County Historical Society, in conjunction with Life Ministries, will offer tours of the River Ridge mansion Tuesday, Nov. 10.
The tours will be given at 3 and 6 p.m. Cost is $25.
Updated: October 20, 2020 @ 6:47 am
