A $450,000 safety improvement project on Route 8, Route 417 and Deep Hollow Road (Route 3025) in Venango County is scheduled to begin next week.
The project will include the installation of high friction surface treatment on the following roadways:
Oil City TOPS
Cranberry Class of 1964
A walk to raise awareness for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig’s disease, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Grove City soccer field at 660 N. Liberty Road.
The Franklin Area School District once again will offer its cyber school program, Franklin First Learning Academy (FFLA).
Aug. 1, 2001
The monthly bill for a typical National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. customer is falling sharply for at least the next three months, effective today.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
July 31, 2001
SUMMERVILLE — About 50 people gathered Saturday to dedicate a new shelter along the Redbank Valley Trail in Summerville.
The newspaper will publish its annual Back to School edition on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Oil City Class of 1952
Bridge Buddies
Dean’s list
Sweltering heat did not deter seniors from attending the annual senior citizens day Friday at the Clarion County Fair.
Residents can still make plans to attend a meeting Monday that is focused on broadband access and availability.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that a bridge rehabilitation with a detour on Olean Trail (Route 2005) in Limestone Township, Clarion County, will take place Aug. 7 through 22.
The Oil City Police Department is asking area residents to contact police if they are missing a bicycle as they have a large amount of recovered bicycles from the area.
July 30, 2001
Nancy and John Hines, of Cooperstown, are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
Kenneth and Deborah Sharpe, of Seneca, are celebrating their 50th anniversary today.
HARRISBURG — After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has announced it is maintaining a statewide drought watch.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and various safety partners will host a free children’s bicycle rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 5 in the parking lot of Titusville City Hall, 107 N. Franklin Street, for children ages 5 to 12.
Nursing students at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville will not see their tuition increase for the 2023-24 academic year, the school announced.
Oil City School District has announced orientation and registration dates for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
The Oil City Main Street Program’s “Music on the Square” concert series will continue at 7 p.m. Thursday with a performance by Chuck Justice & the Junkyard Lawyers.
July 28, 2001
Franklin business Victorian City Art and Frame has opened a second location in Oil City to serve the artist community there.
Jim and Pennie Fee, of Oil City, will celebrate their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
The President Township Volunteer Fire Department hasn’t been dispatched by Venango County 911 since early June at the request of the township supervisors, who have expressed concerns about the department.
Wednesday was Disability Awareness Day at the Clarion County Fair, and disabled people had the opportunity to enjoy all that the fair had to offer.
The third and final Clarion Summer Fest will take place Saturday, Aug. 5.
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Dave and Marsha Knox of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Aug. 4.
July 27, 2001
Cranberry School Board members discussed the ongoing renovation project at the high school and elementary school at the panel’s meeting Monday.
The Venango Conservation District board of directors received the State Conservation Commission’s Leadership Excellence Award last week.
Farmers National Bank of Canfield, Ohio, has promoted Joshua Fye to senior vice president, commercial banking team leader in Pennsylvania.