Aaron McCracken’s mother, Angel McCracken, center, applauds through tears as competitors in the pro division skip stones in memory of Aaron during the memorial ceremony at Rock in River Fest in Franklin on Saturday. On either side of Angel are Aaron’s sisters Brandi McCracken, left, and Sammantha Willmeth, with more family members and close friends surrounding them.
A solemn note was sounded on Saturday during Franklin’s Rock In River Fest as competitors, tournament officials and spectators remembered and honored longtime competitor Aaron “The Kracken” McKracken, who passed away in December.
Mike “Airtight Alibi” Williamson led a memorial immediately before the start of the professional division of the stone-skipping tournament, in which all the pro competitors lined up along the river and skipped stones in memory of Aaron, and Williamson scattered some of Aaron’s ashes in the river.
The 57th Tionesta Indiana Festival concluded Sunday with a community church service, the AmVets pancake breakfast, the Neil Snerringer memorial car and motorcycle cruise-in and a volleyball tournament.
The Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will hold their annual antique firearms and Indian artifact show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.