Rockland High School reunion

Graduates of Rockland High School recently gathered for their annual reunion at Hoss' s Restaurant in Cranberry. The graduates pictured were of various classes before the three-story, red-brick high school closed in 1951. Pictured are, front from left: Ola Cox, Colleen MacArthur, Clyde Mason, Reenie Mason, Betty McGinnis and Betty Brooks; back from left: Carolyn Clark, Gale Sanford, Bob Jordan, Roberta Wenner, Bob Johnson. (Photo contributed by Darla Babb)
0
0
0
0
0