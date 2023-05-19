A Memorial Day service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Rockland Cemetery.
The speaker will be Austin Switzer.
May 19, 2001
Allison Acey is the valedictorian and Anna Gribik is the salutatorian of the Clarion Area High School Class of 2023.
Students have been perfecting their Frisbee throws this school year at Franklin High School on the school’s new disc golf course.
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will hold its commencement at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Titusville Mill, at 221 South Monroe St.
American Legion Post 102 in Brookville will host Memorial Day services at several locations around the Brookville area on Monday, May 29.
The Friends of Oil Creek State Park will hold its Chicks in the Sticks event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Egbert Farm Day Use area of Oil Creek State Park.
Oil City code enforcement director Yvonne Greene has clarified information that was published in a story on Saturday.
Oil City Garden Club
The family and friends of Suzette Nellis are continuing to actively work to honor her memory and give back to the Oil City community that she loved.
WINNER — Hailey Gonzales of New Castle, granddaughter of Gregory Gonzales of Oil City and the late Kathy Gonzales, came in second place at the statewide science competition at Penn State’s main campus. She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Kelly Gonzales of New Castle, and she will attend Penn …
Henry and Catherine Lencer of Leeper will celebrate their 60-year wedding anniversary today.
The Franklin High School instrumental music department will present the 28th annual FHS Jazz Festival featuring guest artists Max Schang, Scott Meier and Micah Holt at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the high school auditorium.
The Venango Symphony Orchestra will present its spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
May 18, 2001
Jocalyn Henry is the valedictorian and Kendall Dunn is the salutatorian of the Clarion-Limestone High School Class of 2023.
May is motorcycle safety awareness month, and the warmer and brighter days are leading to more motorcyclists out on the roads.
A Rocky Grove High School student who participated in the Venango County eAcademy won first place in the academy’s Demo Day on Monday at PennWest-Clarion University’s Venango Campus in Oil City.
WASHINGTON — This week, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey will introduce three bills to address the high incidence of violence involving law enforcement and people with disabilities.
The third annual Remake Learning Days festival in northwest Pennsylvania will continue through Tuesday.
The Clarion Community Choir will present its annual spring concert — this year titled “Everytime I Feel the Spirit” — at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Clarion First United Methodist Church, at 600 Wood St. in Clarion.
The Pleasantville Community Festival pageant is currently accepting applications for this year’s pageant.
Belles Lettres
Valley Grove School District is looking at a possible tax increase for the 2023-24 school year, which would mark the second consecutive year for a hike.
The Cranberry Township Economic Development Committee is continuing to look at options for trying to get a senior living complex in the township.
Valedictorian Zoe Heckathorn, of Franklin, was one of 11 members of the Thiel College Class of 2023 who received valedictorian honors during the college’s commencement May 7 in the William A. Memorial Passavant Center.
KNOX — The Keystone School Board on Monday evening adopted a balanced preliminary budget of $18,342,712 for the 2023-24 school year. The preliminary budget calls for a 3-mill real estate tax increase.
Rachael Murray, a 1989 Clarion High School graduate, will be the commencement speaker at this year’s Clarion graduation.
May 17, 2001
Rocky Grove Class of 1978
CLARION — Several Clarion County school districts had heated races while others will be waiting on the write-in ballots to be tallied before the winners in Tuesday’s primary election will be known.
It appears as if six candidates will face off in November for four seats on the Oil City School Board following Tuesday’s crowded primary battle.
Two incumbents and a Green Township supervisor captured party nods for Forest County commissioner in Tuesday’s primary election.
May 16, 2001
The Franklin Area School District’s dual enrollment program will run at no cost to students for the 2023-2024 school year thanks to a recently-awarded grant, district director of curriculum and instruction Christina Cohlhepp told the Franklin school board at its work session Monday.
The Fertigs Community Center will host its second First Responders Day for Kids from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the center at 4887 Camp Coffman Road in Venus.
The Oil City Knights of Columbus will celebrate its annual Memorial Day Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Calvary Cemetery.