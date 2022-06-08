Rocky Grove Avenue to close for work

Rocky Grove Avenue in Franklin will be closed to northbound traffic in Sugarcreek Borough next week from its intersection with Route 322 to the intersection with Front Street.
The roadway closure is expected to be in place Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting. The closure is necessary so PennDOT employees from the Venango County facility can repair a gabion wall between the roadway and Monkey Run.
EARNS DESIGNATION — Chad Stover of Conair in Franklin has earned the Exhibitor’s Certified Trade Show Marketer designation. Exhibitor Media Group is a leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education. Stover worked for six years to complete the CSTM program and earn the designati…
Celebratory cheers from young students erupted throughout the hallways of Valley Grove Elementary School on Tuesday as members of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2022 walked down the hallways with 57 kindergarten students.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the theme for this year’s Oil Festival as “Discovery of Oil, A Whale of a Celebration.” The festival will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 and 13, in downtown Titusville.