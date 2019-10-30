Rocky Grove crowns homecoming queen, king

Jocelyn Gordon, daughter of Matthew and Jamie Gordon, and Eli Dickson, son of Ralph and Teressa Dickson, were crowned homecoming queen and king at Rocky Grove High School. The dance was held Saturday at the school with the theme of "Falloween." Others who served on the homecoming court include Olivia Schwab, Skylar Shingledecker, Alexis Ghering, Gwen Uhl, Lukas Lepley, Zac Clayton, Holden Cook and Gabe Francic. (Contributed photo)
0
0
0
0
0