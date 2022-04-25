April 25, 2000
April 24, 2000
Venango County district judge Patrick Lowrey swore in officers of the Venango County Firefighters and Fire Chiefs Association at the group’s meeting Wednesday.
Cranberry Class of 1956
Mailings from the Voter Participation Center, a non-profit with no connections to Venango County, may cause confusion among voters, the Venango County Board of Elections said in a press release Friday.
A total of $500,000 in state funding from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program has been awarded to Oil City to continue ongoing revitalization efforts.
Street sweeping will continue next week in Franklin and Oil City.
The Oil Region Alliance will celebrate the winners of the Historic Preservation Awards on Wednesday, May 4.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
CLARION — The jurisdiction dispute between Clarion Borough Council and the Clarion Borough Stormwater Authority appears to be ongoing as the authority considers its next steps.
The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has received nearly $100,000 in state grant money to conduct an environmental assessment at the site of a former glass plant in Clarion Township.
Eric Heil, who has served as both interim township manager and zoning officer for Cranberry Township the past four months, is now the full-time township manager.
United Way of Venango County, along with UPMC Health Plan, is inviting small community committees to apply for a mini-grant to hold an event in their community or neighborhood to mark National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
DuBrook, which is part of M and B Group in Clarion, has purchased the concrete production operations of Meadville Redi-Mix Concrete.
April 22, 2000
April 21, 2000
Venango Democrats set spring mixer
The following students at Union High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at West Forest schools were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest schools were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Adelynn Marie King, daughter of Adam and Tina King of Swarthmore, will celebrate her first birthday today. She is the granddaughter of Mike and Renee Bennett of Ridley and Bill and Marilyn King of Oil City.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, third.
Oil Creek State Park has a number of upcoming activities. Here’s a look at what the park is offering:
The City of Franklin has been awarded $1 million for safety improvements at the intersection of 12th and Liberty streets.
Forest County commissioners were updated on next month’s primary election during their meeting Wednesday.
Drake Well Museum and Park will host Spring Gas-Up, co-sponsored by the Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society, on Saturday, May 7, to celebrate the starting of Drake Well Museum’s engine exhibits.
Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg.
Tea Party Patriots to meet
Clarion TOPS — Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion’s weigh-in was held March 28 with eight members weighing in.
Spring road maintenance season will be underway soon, and PennDOT’s Venango County maintenance office expects waste fill dirt will be available as crews tackle activities such as ditching, shoulder cutting, pipe replacement and other operations.
April 20, 2000
Oil City TOPS — Eleven TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
The Venango County Historical Society is accepting items for its May Mart Yard Sale.
The Starlite Xpress baton group will holding open registration and its first practice for the 2022 marching season Thursday at the Polk fire hall.
April 19, 2000
A blood screening program will be held from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Redbank Valley High School cafeteria at 920 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.
Megan Sternagel has been named manager at Northwest Bank’s Oil City office.
April 18, 2000
