Grace Beach has been named valedictorian of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2021.
The salutatorian is Magnum Vincent.
June 5, 1999
Graduates
Cranberry High School held a senior awards ceremony for the Class of 2021.
Write-in candidates received enough votes in several Venango County municipalities for their names to appear on the general election ballots in November.
Valley Grove Elementary School students were given nearly 3,000 free books this week as a part of the school's summer literacy bag drive-thru.
The Titusville Area Hospital Medical Staff awarded a total of $12,500 in scholarship monies to local students.
The Venango County Relay for Life fundraiser will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Cranberry Mall parking lot.
The following students at Keystone Elementary school were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
This year marks the final year of the Thomas McGinty-Patrick Connelly Charity Golf Classic that provides scholarships to Venango Catholic High School students.
Mini Indie Fest
William Hasson, a prominent businessman and philanthropist who turned over a 48-acre parcel of land to Oil City in 1895 that would become Hasson Park, began his working career as the general manager of the iron furnace works at the mouth of Oil Creek.
June 4, 1999
Duffer's Driving Range at 6656 Route 322 in Franklin will hold a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. today at the range.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Barb Crudo and Lois Gregg, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.
Dean's list
Passages
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary school were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,510 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,428 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,177 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
Carl and Linda Lineman will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Oil City Class of 1970
Randy and JoAnn Lewis of Pleasantville will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
Kaycee Jolley has been named valedictorian of the Franklin High School Class of 2021.
The Rocky Grove playground could get a facelift in 2022.
CLARION - Clarion County commissioner Ed Heasley said Wednesday that all the county's emergency communications towers have been completed.
CLARION - Clarion County's new 9-1-1 emergency center should be up and running by May 2022.
Klapec Trucking Co. recently held an open house to show off its remodeled building on Allegheny Boulevard in Reno that previously housed Jamesway and Kmart stores.
CLARINGTON - An Ontario based fly fisherman has become hooked on fishing the Clarion River.
The Venango County Relay For Life will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 17, and the luminaria ceremony will follow at 9 p.m. at the Cranberry Mall/Sears parking lot area.
