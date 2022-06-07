Dustin Kyle McMullen is the valedictorian and Rylee Reed is the salutatorian of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2022.

McMullen is the son of Matthew and Anita McMullen of Franklin.

More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.

Theme announced for Titusville Oil Festival
Theme announced for Titusville Oil Festival

  • From staff reports

The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the theme for this year’s Oil Festival as “Discovery of Oil, A Whale of a Celebration.” The festival will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 and 13, in downtown Titusville.

Meadville Pike will close for two weeks

  • From staff reports

Meadville Pike in Franklin will be closed to traffic from its intersection with Route 322 in Franklin to Bell Avenue in Sugarcreek Borough while roadwork is done near the county’s Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex.

Valley Grove book giveaway
Valley Grove book giveaway

  • From staff reports

A number of families and students stopped by Valley Grove Elementary School Wednesday evening to pick up a bag that contains six to seven books to encourage students to read over their summer break.