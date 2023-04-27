- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — One night in 1972, Clarion County resident Ron Flick received a frightening phone call. The call was from his brother Gary, who asked “Will you be my kidney donor?”
- From staff reports
Forest County is partnering with Warren County to provide Veterans Affairs services to Forest County veterans.
- From staff reports
Applications are now being accepted for the Miss Junior Teen and Miss Teen scholarship program that is held during Clarion’s annual Autumn Leaf Festival.
- From staff reports
TITUSVILLE — The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville has announced it will celebrate its annual pinning and commencement ceremonies for graduating nursing students at 11 a.m. Saturday in Henne Auditorium in the Broadhurst Science Center.
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the List of Excellence for the third-quarter grading period:
April 27, 2001
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Several payments for roofing work and window replacements in the Franklin Area School District were approved at this week’s Franklin School Board meeting.
- From staff reports
The sound of summer will return to downtown Franklin on Thursday, June 6, when the city will launch its summer outdoor concert schedule with the first of more than 40 musical programs.
- From staff reports
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, beginning May 3, invites the public to view plans regarding the bridge replacement project of Pilgrimham Bridge No. 1, which carries Route 208 over Turkey Run in Salem Township, Clarion County.
- From staff reports
The annual Rail 66 11.5-mile time trial is set for Saturday, June 3, on the Rail 66 paved trail from Farmington Township Community Park in Leeper to Northwest Hardwoods south of Marienville.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services announced the launch of the Pennsylvania Autism Surveillance Project (PASP), in conjunction with Autism Acceptance Month, according to a DHS news release.
The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley schools were named to the honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
April 26, 2001
- From staff reports
The Franklin Library is continuing its Community Conversations series Thursday with a presentation on John Wilkes Booth by local historian Margo Mong.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday approved a grant application for the Lake Lucy area sewage treatment plant.
- From staff reports
Every year, the Clarion County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees announces a grant opportunity for Clarion County school districts.
OC School Board meet and greet
- From staff reports
The Erie VA Medical Center has announced a critical need for volunteer drivers to assist veterans in Venango County.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Pennsylvania has declared this week to be Conservation District Week in the state.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Two Valley Grove School District staff members received the Lauretta Woodson awards during Monday’s Valley Grove School Board meeting.
- From staff reports
Franklin High School has announced the winners of the 2022-23 Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy essay competition.
April 25, 2001
Oil City TOPS
- From staff reports
National Day of Prayer events will be held at noon and 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Venango County Courthouse in Franklin.
- From staff reports
A joint concert by the Revelation Ringers (a Grove City College ensemble), the Glenn Memorial Ringers of Tower Presbyterian Church in Grove City and the Celebration Community Ringers will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Tower Presbyterian Church.
Blood drive
- From staff reports
Friends of Oil Creek State Park and the Pennsylvania Biathlon Club will sponsor the 18th anniversary summer biathlon at the park’s cross country ski area in Petroleum Center on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Honors
- From staff reports
PennDOT is inviting the public to view plans regarding the replacement project of the existing Cherry Run Church Bridge that carries Route 2009 over Cherry Run in Toby Township, Clarion County.
- From staff reports
Franklin High School will present a choral concert in conjunction with Youngstown State University’s Dana Chorale at 6 p.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church in Franklin.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
- From staff reports
Students and teachers at Forest Area School District have been working all year on a special program called the Coastal North Carolina Immersive Experience.
- Randy Bartley
About 135 students from Clarion Area, North Clarion, Keystone, Union, West Forest, and Clarion-Limestone high schools attended the sixth annual Earth Day at Cook Forest State Park on Friday.
April 24, 2001
The Cherrytree Cemetery Association will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Cherrytree.
