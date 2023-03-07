Stage crew member Kilia Harris of Rocky Grove curls Franklin student Riley Heffernan’s hair moments before their first dress rehearsal for “Disney’s Descendants.” Heffernan will play Audrey in this weekend’s shows.
Izzy Friel of Rocky Grove (left) and Brooke Habbyshaw of Franklin help Hayleigh Walter of Rocky Grove put on her jacket before last week’s dress rehearsal. Friel is playing Belle, Walter will portray Mal and Habbyshaw is a part of the ensemble cast in “Disney’s Descendants.”
Stage crew members Aaron Wetjen and Carson Whitling of Rocky Grove set up part of the stage during last week’s “Disney’s Descendants” dress rehearsal while Kaidlynn Burger, Mykah Stone and Cameron Whitling, all of Rocky Grove, look on.
Rocky Grove High School will bring Disney characters to life this Thursday through Saturday as they put on their production of “Disney’s Descendants.”
Rehearsals began at the end of January, and while the actors and stage crew were preparing for their first dress rehearsal last week, director Jackie Schulz said the audience can look forward to the final scene.
The March meeting of the Venango chapter of the Society of Pennsylvania Archaeology, scheduled for Friday, has been canceled while the chapter reorganizes its officers and looks for a new venue to hold its meetings.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) has announced its plan to help address the shortage of engineers in the state, as it seeks $112 million in state funding to produce more graduates in six in-demand, high-growth jobs, including engineering.
The United Way of Venango County said it will honor Courtney Cox with the agency’s Marion Spence Outstanding Achievement Award — given to an outstanding volunteer who has served the United Way and community — on April 5 at Wildcat Manor.
Tickets for the Cranberry Area Junior-Senior High School’s performance of “Honk” this weekend had an incorrect time printed on the tickets for Sunday’s performance at the school. The correct performance time is 2 p.m. The time for Saturday’s performance is 7 p.m.
In a March 2 story about Oil City resident Linda Lineman, whose artwork is featured on the cover of a global magazine, the role of Diane Kellogg with Painting World magazine was incorrect. Kellogg is the magazine’s blog editor.
North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will meet at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Presbyterian Church education building at the corner of White and Main streets in Brookville.
WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman co-introduced the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023, which is designed to prevent future train disasters, such as the derailment and its aftermath that occurred in East Palestine, Ohio, and Darlington Township in Beaver County.