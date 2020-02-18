Rocky Grove wins STEM event

Rocky Grove High School students, from left, Jasey Donovan, Jackson Donovan, Grace Beach and Anabell Hawkins took first place in a regional Pennsylvania Governor's STEM competition recently held at Riverview Intermediate Unit 6. They will represent the Riverview IU6 region at the state competition in May. This year's regional competition, "Improving Pennsylvania Through STEM," included students from Oil City Area School District: Zachary Bensink, Christian Canoon, Christa Hudson, Daniel Martinec and Kiara Rupp; and Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District: Trace Forsythe, Ethan Perry, Levi Orton, Eddie Stevanus and Noah Suto. (Contributed photo)