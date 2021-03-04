Room offers relief for UPMC Northwest workers

McKenna Hanely, a registered nurse who works in the intensive care department at UPMC Northwest, shows Brandon Turner, team leader for the hospital's environmental services department, how to operate the massage chair in the hospital's new respite room for health care workers. (Contributed photo)
The UPMC Northwest hospital has established an in-hospital room that is aimed at providing respite for health care workers.
"Imagine you enter a room that offers a glowing beach sunset, peaceful music, soft lighting, snacks, and the gentle hum of a massage chair lounger," said Theresa Edder, executive director of the non-profit Northwest Hospital Foundation that used a private contribution to do the project.
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Karen Steele, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Rita Courson and Laura Flick, third.
According to the state, there have been 3,699,180 doses of vaccines allocated and 2,553,518 inoculations (full and partial) administered through Tuesday, including 8,528 in Venango County, 10,194 in Clarion County and 1,859 in Forest County.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango County, as well as one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.
According to the state, 2,483,631 total vaccinations (partial and full inoculations) have been administered through Monday, including 8,391 in Venango County, 9,708 in Clarion County and 1,788 in Forest County.
HARRISBURG - The state submitted for federal approval the Wolf Administration's plan to issue more than $1 billion in federally funded benefits to families of Pennsylvania children who have attended school remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and who otherwise would have had access to free-…
HARRISBURG - Pennsylvanians can view ratings of the state's efforts in transportation safety, mobility, system preservation and accountability in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation 2021 Transportation Performance Report.
PITTSBURGH - Stephen R. Kaufman, first assistant to former U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady, has been named acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, effective Monday, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
The following Clarion County Career Center students were selected as students of the first and second quarters by their instructors. Students were selected based on exceptional performance, hard work, strong desire to develop skills, and commitment demonstrated during class.
According to the state, 2,426,963 total vaccinations (partial and full inoculations) have been administered through Sunday, including 8,184 total in Venango County, 9,397 in Clarion County and 1,741 total in Forest County.
HARRISBURG Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff announced Monday that when the House returns to session, he will refer an investigation of the Wolf administration's handling of nursing homes and other senior and long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic to the Ho…
HEATH TOWNSHIP - For 84 years, the volunteers at the Heath Sportsmen's Club fish hatchery have brought smiles to youngsters. That almost came to an end last winter when the facility was damaged during a windstorm.