Rossbacher Insurance Group, which has local offices in Oil City and Cranberry, has been nominated for the 2023 Forward Award by the Erie Regional Chamber & Growth Partnership.

Rossbacher, which also has offices in Corry and North East, was one of three companies nominated for the award.

PennDOT highlights local highway projects this year
Community News

  • From staff reports

In conjunction with this week’s observance of Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, PennDOT District 1 officials in the state’s northwest region highlighted construction projects anticipated to start or continue this year during a media event Tuesday.

Community News

ATV-UTV safety course set in Marienville

  • From staff reports

The Forest County ATV Club will sponsor an all-terrain vehicle/utility task vehicle safety course at the MACA Building at 149 MACA Drive in Marienville from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6.