The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Harold James Lamb of Rouseville. The article was submitted by his family.
Harold James Lamb was born at home on May 3, 1931, to William and Jane Lamb.
April 27, 1999
The Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry president is Kim Titley.
A Clintonville volunteer firefighter has a "long road to recovery" after being injured while responding to a pileup crash last week along Interstate 80.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education estimates it can save millions of dollars by merging six of its 14 universities into two new institutions, according to more than 400 pages of planning documents released Monday, two days before a vote on the plan.
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism has announced its 2021 Historic Preservation Award winners.
Line-painting on Interstate 80 is scheduled to begin today, weather permitting, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,990 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 10,992 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,093 tests were positive for the virus.
Former mayor seeks
Thomas and Janice Hartle of Clarion will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
APPOINTED - Saxon Daugherty has been appointed safety press officer for the northwest region District 1 office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. He will be a liaison between District 1 and its partners, customers, and the public on safety issues and functions as a PennDOT spo…
Larry and Shirley Beightol of Franklin will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
The City of Franklin was named a 2020 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective community forest management.
Achievements
Valley
Cranberry School Board members accepted the resignation of board member Chad Findlay at the panel's meeting Monday.
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will participate in the National Audubon Society's annual Birdathon, which is slated for May 8-15.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced that Clarion County reported one new virus-related death and the tri-county area reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 and over the past week.
April 26, 1999
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 and Clarion County reported one new virus-related death over the past week.
Harrisburg The Pennsylvania Department of Health Friday notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. The move follows updated guidance announced Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prev…
The Marienville Area Library is open to patrons who follow COVID-19 safety guidelines such as wearing face masks.
April 24, 1999
Man seeking Cranberry supervisor position
Franklin
CLARION - A non-residential solar energy systems ordinance and non-residential wind energy systems ordinance were discussed at this week's Clarion County Planning Commission meeting.
Two events are scheduled today in the Emlenton and Foxburg area.
GRADUATE - Melanie Anderson, Melissa Dolecki, Julie Lander, Susan McMullan, Tom Spence and Tammy Witherup completed the 40-hour Penn State Extension Master Gardener educational program and graduated on March 4. After completing internships, they will join other Master Gardener volunteers to …
Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
High school musical
