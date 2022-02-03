A Rouseville woman has resumed operations at Spilling the Beans coffee shop on Front Street in Oil City.
After buying Spilling the Beans with her aunt, Jackie Bucholz, in 2019, Emilee Gray said she stepped away from operating the shop when COVID hit so she could stay home with her three children, who are now back in school.
The Franklin Public Library has partnered with Paws 4 A Cause to provide a unique reading program for school age children from the area. Beginning Saturday, children may stop into the library and have a one-on-one reading session with a friendly, attentive, and certified therapy dog.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Frank Klinger and Pat Stewart, third.
Rachelle Surrena, the art teacher for students in grades seven through 12 in Franklin Area School District, wrote grants for Venango Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of Bridge Builders Community Foundations.