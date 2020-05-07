PennDOT District 10 will start construction today on Craggs Run Bridge (Route 68) in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
Work will include the replacement of the box culvert that carries Route 68 over Craggs Run, in half-width sections.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
PennDOT District 10 will start construction today on Craggs Run Bridge (Route 68) in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
Work will include the replacement of the box culvert that carries Route 68 over Craggs Run, in half-width sections.