All lanes of Route 8 between Barkeyville and Franklin are temporarily reopened to traffic.

PennDOT has opened the roadway to allow for extra traffic expected in the area due to Franklin’s Applefest celebration.

Union High School going remote next week

  • From staff reports

Union High School in Rimersburg dismissed students at 11 a.m. Friday due to several positive COVID cases that resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions, Superintendent John Kimmel said.

Getting It Right

The Waltonian Park Association owns the 66-acre property along Deep Hollow Road where the former Monarch Park was located.

Club Notes

Tri-City bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barry Cressman and Nancy Days, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Maryann Richardson, third.

Clarion University to present Stars over Clarion

  • From staff reports

The Clarion University physics department will present Stars Over Clarion at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7 and 8, in the Donald D. Peirce Planetarium in the Grunenwald Science and Technology Center at the university.

ENGAGEMENT: Songer/Lewis

Shannon and Tina Songer of Marienville have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Hali Songer, to Cody Lewis, both of Marienville.

Club Notes

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Sept. 20 with 9 members weighing in.

Area health systems' virus reports

UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 16,055 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday morning, including 3,408 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,117 tests were positive for the virus.

Lakeview Library to hold story time

  • From staff reports

Story time for preschoolers hosted by the Lakeview Area Public Library will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays during the fall months at the G. Turner Craig Park in Sandy Lake, weather permitting.

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

PennDOT updates Route 8 southbound detour

  • From staff reports

The southbound lanes of Route 8 are open from the intersection with Old Route 8 (Route 3013) to the Georgetown Road (Route 3004) exit, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

PennDOT seeks feedback on maintenance

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is accepting construction and maintenance services feedback through an online survey through Oct. 26 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021PDConstruction.