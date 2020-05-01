All lanes of Route 8 southbound are expected to be closed from the intersection of Route 8 and the Polk Cutoff Road to the intersection of Route 8 and Old Route 8 in Venango County starting Monday.
A detour will be posted using Old Route 8.
