Workers with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, first photo, work to remove earth along the shoulder of Route 322 - Victory Heights Hill - in Cranberry Township as traffic, second photo, moves down the hill on Tuesday at about 10:15 a.m. The work, which was completed shortly after 1 p.m., had forced both eastbound and westbound traffic to the two eastbound lanes. According to PennDOT press officer Jill Harry, an overnight slide that occurred a few weeks ago had spilled into one of the travel lanes. She said the shoulder cleanup took place today as the crew had an opening in its schedule. Harry said the slide was caused by excessive rain that the region has been experiencing. (By Luka Krneta)